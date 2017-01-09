Hazelwood Man Charged in Dogtown Murder

ST. LOUIS (KMOX)-A Hazelwood man has been charged in the December 30 stabbing death of a man in a Dogtown home. Investigators say 35-year-old Sterl McDaniel entered a home on Art Hill Place off Oakland Avenue and stabbed the man and woman inside.
36-year-old Jonathan DeTurk died of his wounds. The 25-year-old woman escaped with minor injuries.
McDaniel is charged with murder, armed criminal action, burglary and evidence tampering.
(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)