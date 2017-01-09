Hazelwood Man Charged in Dogtown Murder

Brian Kelly @brpkelly January 9, 2017 10:40 AM
Filed Under: Art Hill Place, Dogtown, Hazelwood, murder

ST. LOUIS (KMOX)-A Hazelwood man has been charged in the December 30 stabbing death of a man in a Dogtown home. Investigators say 35-year-old Sterl McDaniel entered a home on Art Hill Place off Oakland Avenue and stabbed the man and woman inside.

36-year-old Jonathan DeTurk died of his wounds. The 25-year-old woman escaped with minor injuries.

McDaniel is charged with murder, armed criminal action, burglary and evidence tampering.

