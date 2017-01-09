Illinois Senate Plan to End Budget Standoff Could Get Vote

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – A plan to end a two-year Illinois budget standoff negotiated in the Senate could get a vote in Springfield.
Sen. Pamela Althoff, a Republican from McHenry, says the deal was shaping up over the weekend after weeks of talks between Democratic Senate President John Cullerton and GOP Leader Christine Radogno.
Althoff says a state budget deal could see action Monday as the Illinois Legislature returns to work.
The deal would mark a significant step toward smashing the logjam on a state spending plan between Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democratic legislative leaders. But there are just two work days remaining for the current General Assembly, no time to seek a House vote.
Cullerton spokesman John Patterson declined comment Sunday. Rauner spokeswoman Catherine Kelly did not comment Sunday.
