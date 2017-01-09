Police Seek Man Wanted For Kirkwood Shooting

Watch: Eric Greitens Inauguration Ceremony | KMOX on Facebook | KMOX on Twitter

Brian Kelly @brpkelly January 9, 2017 12:28 PM
KIRKWOOD, MO (KMOX)-Kirkwood Police are asking the public’s help in finding the man charged with the early Wednesday morning shooting that left a man in critical condition.

32-year-old Marcus Tatum allegedly shot the man who was found lying in the road by his vehicle at Big Bend and Geyer. The 21-year-old victim had apparently driven there after being shot in the chest during an argument in the Meacham Park neighborhood.

Tatum is charged with assault, armed criminal action and unlawful firearm possession. If you see him, call Kirkwood Police Detective Conners at 314-984-6914 or Crimestoppers at 866-371-TIPS. All calls are confidential.

