Poll: Krewson Leads Democrats in Run for STL Mayor

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A new poll out gives us our first peek at how St. Louis city voters feel about the upcoming race for mayor.
The Missouri Scout poll finds Central West End Alderwoman Lyda Krewson is leading the field of seven Democrats in the race.
“I think what’s on voters’ minds is neighborhood safety,” Krewson says, “and everyone’s concerned about it. Whether I’m knocking on doors in Baden or I’m knocking on doors at Carondelet and the river, when you ask people what’s on their mind, they tell you — neighborhood safety.”
The poll shows Lewis Reed in second place with 18 percent; Antonio French in third with 11 percent; and Tishaura Jones in fourth place with 8 percent.
Three other candidates — Jeffrey Boyd, Bill Haas and Jimmie Matthews — are all trailing with three percent or less.
