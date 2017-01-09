Singer Sara Evans Performs at Inaugural Ball

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) The Latest on Monday’s inauguration for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and other statewide elected officials (all times local):

9:00 p.m.

Sara Evans is capping off a day of inaugural festivities for Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens at an inaugural ball.

Evans sang Monday to a packed crowd of hundreds in the Capitol rotunda. She’s a native of New Franklin, Missouri.

Evans played hits such as “I Miss Missouri,” “Suds in the Bucket,” and “I Could Not Ask for More.”

The governor and his wife, Sheena Greitens, danced to the traditional “Missouri Waltz” before Evans performed.

The ball is a Missouri tradition. The ceremony included lawmakers and their families walking down a staircase in the rotunda.

This year, Greitens also showed a video of himself touting his time as a boxer, his military experience and his work founding a charity for veterans.

3:20 p.m.

Gov. Eric Greitens’ inaugural festivities are being funded by some of the state’s most prominent businesses.

Greitens has not revealed a cost for Monday’s privately funded celebrations, but he has released a list of “benefactors” that have helped finance the events.

That list includes such businesses as Anheuser-Busch, Boeing, Enterprise, Express Scripts, General Motors, Monsanto and Wal-Mart.

Also on the list is the ride-share firm Uber, which is providing free rides to people in the Jefferson City area during the inaugural festivities.

Greitens’ inaugural events appear to be more elaborate than those of the past two governors, Democrat Jay Nixon and Republican Matt Blunt, whose events cost $250,000 or less.

Missouri’s most expensive inaugural was Democratic Gov. Bob Holden’s $1 million celebration in 2001.

