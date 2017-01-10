Countdown to Trump: Rebuilding the Nation’s ‘Urban Core’

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Two local leaders working daily to improve the lives of inner-city residents in St. Louis are already compiling a wish list for improvements they hope to see under the Donald Trump administration.

Mainly, rebuilding the “urban core” without diverting to gentrification.

Prior to next week’s swearing-in of Trump, KMOX is focusing on several critical issues the new president will have to deal with.

Here’s a small part of what the President-elect said about urban renewal last October in a speech in Charlotte, North Carolina:

“I will also propose tax holidays for inner-city investment,” Trump said. “A new tax incentive to get foreign companies to relocate in blighted American neighborhoods, and they will do that.”

President and CEO of Urban League of Metro St. Louis Mike McMillian‘s wish list for any incoming administration includes job training and job placement.

“Housing policies, where we have fair and equal and appropriate housing,” McMillian says. “And of course, in addition to all of those, just overall neighborhood stabilization in inner-city communities.”

The Urban League of Metro St. Louis works with African-Americans and others throughout the region in securing economic self-reliance, social equality and civil rights.

McMillian says National Urban League officials did meet with 40 other African-American and Civil Rights organizations with the President-elect’s transition team.

He says he is excited to hear that Trump has a commitment to urban renewal, adding that while there isn’t a track record of Trump’s historic involvement, he is cautiously optimistic.

Executive director of Rebuilding Together St. Louis Dave Ervin says the daunting task of revitalizing this city’s – and the nation’s – urban core requires more resources than the federal government alone can provide.

“You need non-profit partners, you need for-profit partners, you need local governments, you need regional governments,” Ervin says, “and you need people to put their heads together and work as a collaboration on a plan.”

Rebuilding Together St. Louis is the local chapter of a national organization, with a goal to “bring volunteers and communities together to improve the homes and lives of low-income homeowners.”

Something Ervin wants to hear from Trump is a bold statement about rebuilding cities that is eventually realized, like President John F. Kennedy’s promise to land a man on the moon, and President Ronald Reagan’s successful call to tear down the Berlin Wall.

His hope is to see a commitment to revitalizing the urban core while allowing current residents to “age in place,” but under improving conditions.



