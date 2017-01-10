Crime Rates Drop in St. Louis Despite Department Understaffing

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Crime drops four percent in the latest year-end totals from the St. Louis Police Department.

Whether you’re talking about murders, aggravated assaults or armed robberies – Chief Dotson says guns are at the heart of many crimes. He adds police know they could be a target.

“We have seen offenders that seem more empowered, more bold, and more brazen,” Dotson says. “As our police officers go around – the stories that I hear, the evidence I see,…more people are armed, more people are willing to use their guns.”

Dotson says starting this spring a new “gun intelligence unit” will use federal investigators to develop more leads at shooting scenes. They will also keep a data base of shell casings that could lead to more prosecutions.

Although crime is down, the department remains understaffed and paid less than surrounding police departments. Mayor Francis Slay says he’s been working a long time on a plan to give police pay raises.

“This is not simple, this is a big department,” Slay says. “For example, if we want to give raises to police officers, we have to give raises to the fire department as well.”

Sixteen months ago the Missouri Supreme Court banned red light cameras, taking away millions a year the mayor wanted to use to hire more cops. Since then, he says some alternate plans were introduced in the board of aldermen, but he admits, they “went nowhere.”

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook