Human Remains Discovered in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOX) – The Forestry Division of the Missouri Department of Conservation was cleaning the river access at Chouteau Claim about noon Tuesday when they made a grisly discovery.
Workers discovered a burn pile containing what appear to have been human remains.
Investigators using cadaver dogs searched the surrounding area for any evidence.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department is also checking with surrounding counties for any missing person reports.
