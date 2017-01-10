Missouri’s New Governor Temporarily Freezes New Regulations

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP/KMOX) – On his first full day in office, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens put a temporary freeze on new government regulations, which he said Tuesday will help businesses.

The executive order signed by the Republican bans state agencies from creating new regulations through the end of February. Any proposed new regulations must now first get approval from his office. The order also calls for a review of current regulations.

“Burdensome regulations actually hurt businesses and they hurt families across the state of Missouri,” he said in a video announcement first released on Facebook. In the video, he is surrounded by boxes of printed copies of regulations.

Greitens ordered agencies to report whether regulations are necessary, if benefits outweigh costs, can be measured and doesn’t “unduly and adversely affect Missouri citizens or customers of the State, or the competitive environment in Missouri.” The review also must include public meetings to give businesses and residents an opportunity to weigh in on whether regulations should be cut.

Agencies must take action to cut regulations that don’t meet Greitens’ criteria by the end of June 2018.

A 2012 Missouri law already required periodic review of regulations. Greitens’ executive order notes those reviews will continue as scheduled.

Former Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon signed the 2012 measure, which passed with little opposition in the Legislature.

Greitens says if regulations are not helping the people of Missouri, they’re going to cut them. He says it’s part of his campaign promise of more jobs and higher pay for the people of the state.

After signing the orders Greitens looked at the camera and said, “Alright, let’s get to work.”

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook