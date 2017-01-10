Mo Congressman to Rehang Controversial Police Painting in Washington

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A controversial painting, depicting police officers in St. Louis as pigs, is going to be put back up in a congressional hallway in Washington D.C. by Missouri Congressman Lacy Clay, Tuesday morning. Over the weekend, it was taken down by another congressman from California.
In about an hour Congressman Lacy Clay and other members of the Congressional Black Caucus will re-hang the painting made by a former St. Louis-area High School student. It was the winning piece from Missouri’s 1st Congressional District’s Art Competition, and was placed among other works by high school students from around the country.
The painting was taken down from there Friday by California Republican Congressman Duncan Hunter, who said it offended him and denigrated police.
Clay says it’s not about a student art competition anymore, but about defending the Constitution. He says he doesn’t agree or disagree with the painting, but will fight to protect the student’s right to express himself.
Meanwhile, Politico reports Clay tried to file a police report for theft against Hunter, but Capitol Police denied the request.
