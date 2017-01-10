SLPS Granted Full Accreditation

ST. LOUIS (KMOX/AP) – It’s official — St. Louis public schools are now fully accredited.
The state school board Tuesday morning voted unanimously to return the district to full accreditation for the first time since 2007.
The vote comes after education officials recommended the upgrade at their meeting in January.
SLPS was one of 10 Missouri districts without full accreditation.
The district lost its accreditation in 2007 because of poor academic performance and ineffective leadership. Academic performance has slowly improved since then.
Full accreditation will have little concrete impact on the public schools, but it will remove the stigma of lacking full accreditation.
