STL Soccer Plan Deflates: City Boots Stadium Funding

January 10, 2017 12:12 PM
Filed Under: Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia, Gov. Greitens, St. Louis soccer stadium

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A plan to seek money from St. Louis city taxpayers to fund a soccer stadium near downtown is officially dead.

Neighborhood Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia withdrew the bill, saying there’s not enough time to get it passed, and no way it would work without state money — which Gov. Eric Greitens is refusing to help with.

This story will be updated.

