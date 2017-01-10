Suspect Fatally Shot by St. Louis Police Identified

January 10, 2017 11:15 AM
Filed Under: Davion Henderson, fatal officer-involved shooting, north St. Louis, Officer involved shooting, SLMPD, St. Louis police

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The man shot and killed by police Monday afternoon in St. Louis has been identified as 21-year-old Davion Henderson of Claverton Park.

Henderson was shot after police say he pointed a gun at officers and refused to drop it, after crashing a stolen vehicle on Page Avenue.

A 23-year-old man and 16-year-old boy who were also in the vehicle were not seriously hurt.

Police say the car was stolen from Berkeley last Thursday.

Two guns were found in the vehicle — one was stolen from Florissant in December, and the other was defaced.

