Suspect Fatally Shot by St. Louis Police Identified

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The man shot and killed by police Monday afternoon in St. Louis has been identified as 21-year-old Davion Henderson of Claverton Park.
Henderson was shot after police say he pointed a gun at officers and refused to drop it, after crashing a stolen vehicle on Page Avenue.
A 23-year-old man and 16-year-old boy who were also in the vehicle were not seriously hurt.
Police say the car was stolen from Berkeley last Thursday.
Two guns were found in the vehicle — one was stolen from Florissant in December, and the other was defaced.
(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)