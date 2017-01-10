Tarasenko Selected For 3rd-Straight NHL All-Star Game

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Vladimir Tarasenko will represent the St. Louis Blues in the 2017 All-Star Game on Jan. 29, in Los Angeles, as reported on the Blues website.
The leading scorer for the Blues with 43 points this season is also tied for fourth in the NHL.
Tarasenko’s 20 goals in 40 games is on pace to match, or better his 40-goal season last year.
The 2017 Honda NHL All-Star Game will be in Los Angeles on Jan. 29 and will use the same format as last season, with the four division teams playing in a 3-on-3 tournament.
