Wind Advisory Tuesday, Watch For Freezing Rain This Weekend

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Expect to see debris on the roadways due to a very windy Tuesday.

KMOX and AccuWeather meteorologist Dean DeVore says gusts will be as high as 40-45 mph, and a wind advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. today.

That breeze has brought in some unseasonably warms temperatures, with a high of 60. Then overnight, temperatures won’t quite reach freezing, with a partly cloudy sky.

Tomorrow will be more of the same, but little less wind and showers are expected in the evening.

Then the cold and winter weather could get very messy beginning Friday, DeVore says. The lower temperatures will return, brining sleet and freezing rain with it, Friday night, into Saturday morning.

St. Louis is in a zone with the potential for 0.25 to 0.75 of an inch of ice, which could weigh down tree limbs and raise the risk of power outages, reports AccuWeather.com.

Temperatures are expected to drop back below freezing Thursday and Friday nights, with the winter weather coming overnight Friday.

For more St. Louis weather information, check out AccWeather.com.



