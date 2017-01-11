Air Comfort Service Heating & Cooling Storm Center | Forecast | Watches/Warnings | Radar | Traffic

Billikens Fall At Duquesne, 73-66

January 11, 2017 9:22 PM
Filed Under: Davell Roby, Duquesne Dukes, Saint Louis Billikens

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Freshman Isiaha Mike scored a career-high 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Duquesne kept Saint Louis winless in conference with a 73-66 victory on Wednesday night.

Mike was 8 of 14 from the field including two 3-pointers for the Dukes (9-8, 2-2 Atlantic 10). Mike Lewis II added 15 points and Tarin Smith had 14 points and eight assists. The team averaged 52.3 percent shooting from the field and 61 percent from the line.

The Dukes trailed 48-40 early in the second period but battled back to tie it up, 56-56, on a pair of Mike free throws with 9:02 to play. A Smith layup put the Dukes on top for good, 64-62, with 5:11 left and a Darius Lewis dunk made it 69-64 with 1:18 remaining.

Davell Roby scored 14 points and had five assists for the Billikens (4-12, 0-4), who are on a five-game skid.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

