Countdown to Trump: Labor Looks Ahead to Trump Years

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – One reason Donald Trump is ascending to the White House is because of support from traditionally Democratic blue-collar voters.

But one local labor leader still isn’t sold on him.

“A lot of our membership voted for the guy,” says St. Louis Labor Council President Pat White, “but I think they’re going to get buyer’s remorse.”

White says Trump got off to a good start with the decisions by Carrier and Ford to reverse plans to move some jobs to Mexico, but he’s not sure how much credit the president-elect should get.

“One way or another, if that trend keeps up, regardless of who’s in the presidency, that’s good for our members and really good for the country as a whole,” he says.

One area that concerns White is wages, which he doesn’t see growing under the Trump administration.

“He’s against the minimum wage, and obviously the pro-business folks that he’s putting in charge up in D.C., especially the guy that was the CEO of Hardee’s (Labor Secretary nominee Andrew Puzder), is definitely not someone who’s been an advocate for a living wage.”

Trump’s immigration stand also concerns White. While he admits that’s one reason many union members voted for Trump, he says the AFL-CIO has always been advocate for immigration.

When it comes to the President-elect’s vow to renegotiate trade deals, White’s all for it.

“We feel that those treaties have basically sucked our country and our state dry when it comes to manufacturing jobs,” he says. “We’ve always been very much against the trade pacts, especially NAFTA and some of the other ones.

“I hope that his administration does make it tougher on companies, especially to make goods overseas and then bring them back to the states.”

White says he is “cautiously optimistic” about the next four years, but wonders if Trump will carry through on his promises.

“We’re already talking about us paying for the wall. He’s already backtracked on a lot of the things that he said he was going to do or how he was going to do it.”

He says with the Republicans having majorities in the House and Senate, along with the White House, “It’s put-up or shut-up time.”

