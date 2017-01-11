Lake St. Louis Police seek Person of Interest in Vehicle Theft, Crash

LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOX) – Lake Saint Louis Police need your help finding a man they say is linked to a stolen vehicle.
Police say around 1:30 Wednesday morning, they located a stolen vehicle with two people inside. When officers attempted to stop that vehicle, it fled, eventually crashing into a creek near Mid Rivers Mall Drive and Highway 364.
One person was taken into custody. Another person, who police have identified as 26-year-old Wendell Mosley Jr, is at-large.
Mosley is described as an African American male, 5 feet 11 inches and around 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing all black clothing.
If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact Lake Saint Louis Police at 636-625-8018.
