Lake St. Louis Police seek Person of Interest in Vehicle Theft, Crash

January 11, 2017 8:51 AM
Filed Under: crash, Crime, Highway 364, lake st. louis, Lake St. Louis Police, stolen vehicle, Wendell Mosley

LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOX) – Lake Saint Louis Police need your help finding a man they say is linked to a stolen vehicle.

Police say around 1:30 Wednesday morning, they located a stolen vehicle with two people inside. When officers attempted to stop that vehicle, it fled, eventually crashing into a creek near Mid Rivers Mall Drive and Highway 364.

One person was taken into custody. Another person, who police have identified as 26-year-old Wendell Mosley Jr, is at-large.

Mosley is described as an African American male, 5 feet 11 inches and around 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing all black clothing.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact Lake Saint Louis Police at 636-625-8018.

