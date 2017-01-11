Watch CBS News Coverage of President-Elect Trump’s News Conference | KMOX on Facebook | KMOX on Twitter

Missouri State Students to Sing at Trump’s Inauguration

January 11, 2017 10:35 AM
Filed Under: Chorale, college, D.C., Donald Trump, elect, inauguration, invite, Mike Pence, Missouri, President, State, student, University, vice president, Washington

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) – Missouri State University’s Chorale has accepted an invitation to sing at the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump next week.

The Springfield News-Leader reports, the group will sing just before Mike Pence is sworn in as vice president during ceremonies in Washington D.C. on Jan. 20.

Students who are part of the 50-member Chorale say they are thrilled to be part of the ceremonies.

The students will perform an original song titled “Now We Belong.” They say the song is intended to carry a message of togetherness.

The Chorale accepted the invitation from Sen. Roy Blunt in October, before the presidential election was decided.

Chorale director Cameron Labarr says the event is great opportunity for his group, which would have accepted the invitation no matter the outcome of the election.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia