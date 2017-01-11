NWS, MoDOT, Ameren Gear Up as Freezing Rain Heads to STL

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The National Weather Service is warning we could see some icy conditions after freezing rain Friday and Saturday.

KMOX’s Kevin Killeen just participated in a conference call with the weather service and he has the latest on how much and when.

The trouble begins Thursday night and into Friday morning for counties south of St. Louis, and then the freezing rain slowly moves north into the St. Louis area by midday Friday.

NWS: STL metro-area to start seeing freezing rain about midday Friday… a quarter to 1/2 inch of ice possible through 6 p.m. Sat. — KMOX St. Louis News (@kmoxnews) January 11, 2017

NWS Meteorologist Jim Kramper says the Friday rush hour could potentially be a big problem.

“If people do have a chance to leave work early, say midday Friday, that would be a very good idea,” he says.

Freezing rain continues overnight into Saturday morning, and that’s when round two could arrive. The weather service says it’s still too early to say whether freezing rain will continue Saturday, adding to ice accumulation.

NWS: Still too early to tell for Saturday – could be second wave of cold, additional ice accumulation OR could warm up — KMOX St. Louis News (@kmoxnews) January 11, 2017

All told, the NWS says we could get from a quarter-of-an-inch to three-quarters-of-an-inch of freezing rain, depending on Saturday’s forecast.

MoDOT

The Missouri Department of Transportation is preparing for the worst-case-scenario, which is half-an-inch of ice accumulation or more, according to Becky Allmeroth.

Allmeroth says MoDOT is planning for widespread power outages, making sure employees have water, food, cots and sleeping bags ready in case they are not able to make it home after their shifts.

Their biggest push? Communication with the public, Allmeroth says, so they know know what to expect.

“Anything over a half-an-inch of ice, you’re really talking about a catastrophic event,” she says.

MoDOT reminds drivers — unless you have chains on your car, driving on iced roads is extremely dangerous.

“We are making sure we’re getting a treatment of chemicals, and some abrasives, and some of our beet-juice additives on all the roadways across the state,” Allmeroth says. “We’re kind of playing a game with Mother Nature.”

Ameren Missouri

The good news is the ground is warm, so it will mostly be about ice sticking to trees and power lines.

Some more good news — winds will be light – up to 10 mph Friday, and even milder on Saturday – so the hope is not as many tree limbs will fall and snap power lines as would happen if winds were gusty.

Ameren Missouri employees have been placed on alert to respond to potential power disruptions.

It has activated its Emergency Operations Center, and will be utilizing Quantum Weather, a one-of-a-kind state-wide weather monitoring system linked to Saint Louis University’s meteorology department.

Ameren reminds people to stay clear of downed power lines and downed brush and trees, which could be hiding energized power lines.

The number to call if you see downed wires is 1-800-552-7583.

