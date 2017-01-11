Watch CBS News Coverage of President Obama's Farewell Address | KMOX on Facebook | KMOX on Twitter

Overnight America Interviews: January 11th, 2017 – Clinton Kelly, Niall Stanage

January 11, 2017 4:00 AM By Jon Grayson
Bestselling author and television host Clinton Kelly pens a hilariously candid, deliciously snarky collection of essays about his journey from awkward kid to slightly-less-awkward adult.

Clinton Kelly is probably best known for teaching women how to make their butts look smaller. But in I Hate Everyone, Except You, he reveals some heretofore-unknown secrets about himself, like that he’s a finicky connoisseur of 1980s pornography, a disillusioned critic of New Jersey’s premier water parks, and perhaps the world’s least enthused high-school commencement speaker.

This morning Clinton sat in with Jon to talk about his latest book and career.

 

The Election has passed and whether your candidate has won or not, you still have some reservations about the road ahead until the winners take office.  This is one of the many reasons we go to the best non-biased political paper in the country for coverage, TheHill.com.  We speak with their best reporter Niall Stanage and he dishes on the highs and lows from Capital Hill and Beyond.  This week Niall talks about President Obama’s Farewell Speech, President-Elect Trump’s Cabinet confirmations, and more.

