Air Comfort Service Heating & Cooling Storm Center | Forecast | Watches/Warnings | Radar | Traffic

Police Investigating Suspicious Death of Baby Girl

January 11, 2017 2:08 PM
Filed Under: child abuse, homicide, North Florissant

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis police are investigating the suspicious death of a 4-month-old girl.

The baby was found unresponsive just before 8 this morning in a home in the 3900 block of North Florissant.

Autopsy results are pending.

Both the child abuse and homicide units are investigating.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia