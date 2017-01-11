Police Investigating Suspicious Death of Baby Girl

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis police are investigating the suspicious death of a 4-month-old girl.
The baby was found unresponsive just before 8 this morning in a home in the 3900 block of North Florissant.
Autopsy results are pending.
Both the child abuse and homicide units are investigating.
