Police Search for Suspect Wanted in Purse-Snatching

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis police have released photos of a suspect wanted for a purse-snatching earlier this month in the 5600 block of Pershing.

The victim says the suspect ran up to her at 6:30 a.m. Jan. 2 and demanded her purse. The woman complied, and the suspect fled in an SUV.

That vehicle and the alleged suspect were caught on video later that morning throwing the stolen items out of the window in the 4700 block of Westminster Place.

The suspect is a black male, between 20 to 26 years old, 5’6” to 5’10,” 160-190 lbs., medium build, medium-brown complexion, with a short black afro, who was wearing a black sweater and blue jeans.

The vehicle is possibly a 2000-2006 Mercury Mariner, and has a darker-colored rear driver’s side tire rim and damaged or burned-out driver’s side rear brake light.

If you have any information, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook