Potential Ice Storm: Bracing for Freezing Rain and Icy Roads

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore calls it a “long-duration event” that could “challenge lives and property if you are not prepared.”

A 1,000-mile swath of the Central U.S. is bracing for a dangerous and potentially destructive ice storm forecast to reach the St. Louis-area Thursday night.

A Winter Storm Watch that may bring “significant icing” to the area is in effect from late Thursday through Saturday afternoon.

Accumulations of more than 0.25 of an inch of ice is possible with the storm, according to the National Weather Service, resulting in hazardous travel conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses.

The NWS issued a Winter Storm Watch that affects the following KMOX locations: Washington County, IL; Clinton County, IL; Bond County, IL; Randolph County, IL; Madison County, IL; St. Clair County, IL; Monroe County, IL; St. Louis City County, MO; St. Louis County, MO; Jefferson County, MO; St. Charles County, MO; Franklin County, MO; Warren County, MO

Warmer weather Wednesday through Thursday afternoon will take a turn going into Thursday night, dropping down to a low of 22 with a chance of freezing rain and sleet late in the night.

On Friday, a chance of freezing rain possibly mixed with sleet in the morning, then freezing rain likely in the afternoon with a high of 32.

That chance of freezing rain continues into the evening, once again possibly mixed with rain after midnight with ice accumulation.

More freezing rain is likely Saturday morning into the afternoon, with a high of 35.

The Illinois State Police has issued a travel advisory for the upcoming storm. If you’re in a crash, and no one is hurt, police ask that you get off the road to keep other drivers safe.

You have 10 days to report a crash to ISP.

Police released the following winter weather safety tips:

* Anticipate reduced visibility and watch for black ice when approaching intersections, off-ramps, bridges, and curves. * Avoid abrupt steering and braking and avoid tailgating by keeping a safe distance between vehicles. * Allow enough time for travel and advise others of travel itineraries. * Avoid unnecessary and sudden lane changes. * Always keep your gas tank at least two-thirds full to prevent the vehicle’s fuel line from freezing. * Always wear a safety belt and keep a charged cell phone handy.

The NWS is holding an ice-storm conference call this afternoon at 3 p.m. KMOX will be tuning in and updating this story, along with our social media accounts.

