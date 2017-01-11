Radioactively Contaminated Homes Would Be Bought Out Under New Bill

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A hearing in Jefferson City on a possible buyout program for homes contaminated by radioactive waste.
Missouri State Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal is sponsoring a bill, to create the “Hazardous Waste Home Acquisition Program.”
Anyone whose home in St. Louis County that is, or has been, contaminated with radioactive material processed during the Manhattan Project, would have their home purchased.
Chappelle-Nadal is heading a legislative hearing on Senate Bill 22, at noon at the Missouri State Capitol.
While that is happening in Jefferson City, a protest is planned for this afternoon in Bridgeton, Missouri in response to St. Louis County renewing its contracts with Republic Services, which owns the West Lake Landfill.
The EPA has previously said, despite the radioactive waste and fire at the landfill site, there is no increased risk for neighboring residents or people who work at the landfill. The agency also has not found evidence that radioactive material has migrated beyond the landfill.
Demonstrators will be at the McKelvey Creve Coeur Mill Road and Interstate-270 overpass from 3:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Protestors say Republic Services grossly mismanaged the West Lake Landfill and are calling for all city governments to terminate their contracts with the company.
