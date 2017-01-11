Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Open ‘Rock & Brews’ in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOX) – Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley are in the St. Louis area Wednesday to open their newest location of ‘Rock & Brews.’
The rock and roll-themed restaurant is located at 17258 Chesterfield Airport Rd Chesterfield MO 63005 and has been open since last November, but this is the first time the KISS band members have seen their new joint.
They say it’s a family-style spot, that’s even pet friendly with a special menu for dogs.
The 8,600-square-foot space features nearly 60 beers on draft and display 35 televisions, most of which will play concert footage or music videos synced to rock music playing on the restaurant’s speakers.
Stanley and Simmons founded the chain with restaurateur and hotelier Michael Zislis, and concert promoters and brothers Dave and Dell Furano.
