Taco Bell is Going National with Fried Chicken Taco Shell

Associated Press January 11, 2017 4:46 PM
Filed Under: Taco Bell

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) – Taco Bell plans to go nationwide this month with its latest concoction: A taco with a shell made entirely out of fried chicken.

Taco Bell says the shell of the Naked Chicken Chalupa is made up of all-white seasoned chicken. The rest of the taco is packed with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and avocado ranch sauce.

The fast food chain says the taco tested well in markets in Bakersfield, California, and Kansas City, Missouri, over the past two years.

It will be available at Taco Bells across the country on Jan. 26.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

