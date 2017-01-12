Air Comfort Service Storm Center | School Closings | Forecast | Traffic | Watches/Warnings | Radar | Maps

4-Month-Old in St. Louis Died of ‘Chronic Abuse’

Associated Press January 12, 2017 12:43 PM
Filed Under: child abuse, homicide

ST. LOUIS (AP/KMOX) – The St. Louis Medical Examiner’s office says a 4-month-old girl’s death was due to “chronic abuse.”

The girl was found unresponsive at a home Tuesday and taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The child’s parents – a 25-year-old man and 22-year-old woman residing in the 3900 block of North Florissant Avenue – were both arrested.

Prosecutors have not filed any charges.

Police said Thursday that Dorian Whitlock died of abuse, and they are treating the case as a homicide.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia