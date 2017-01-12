4-Month-Old in St. Louis Died of ‘Chronic Abuse’

ST. LOUIS (AP/KMOX) – The St. Louis Medical Examiner’s office says a 4-month-old girl’s death was due to “chronic abuse.”

The girl was found unresponsive at a home Tuesday and taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The child’s parents – a 25-year-old man and 22-year-old woman residing in the 3900 block of North Florissant Avenue – were both arrested.

Prosecutors have not filed any charges.

Police said Thursday that Dorian Whitlock died of abuse, and they are treating the case as a homicide.

