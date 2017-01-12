Autopsy Performed on Human Remains Found in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo (KMOX) – Franklin County authorities say an autopsy on dismembered human remains found in a burn pile, are believed to be those of an adult white man, 5’8″ to 6’2.”

Police believe the victim may have been at the Chouteau Claim river access for two or three days. Investigators are obtaining a DNA profile.

Franklin County Sheriff Steven Pelton says there are a total of 27 men missing in Missouri.

If you have any information, please contact 911 or Franklin County Sheriff’s Department at (636) 583-2560.

