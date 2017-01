Cardinals Caravan Cancelled Friday and Saturday Due to Weather

ST. LOUIS (NEW RELEASE) – Due to severe winter weather forecasts and travel safety concerns for players, staff and fans, the St. Louis Cardinals have announced that the Cardinals Caravan stops scheduled for Friday and Saturday have been cancelled.

The team still currently plans to make the Cardinals Caravan stops scheduled for Sunday and Monday, but are closely monitoring forecasts and staying in communication with state and local authorities.

Below is a detailed list of the Cardinal Caravan stops that have been cancelled:

Caravan One

Friday, January 13:

Hannibal, MO – Hannibal Admiral Koontz Armory

Jefferson City, MO – Missouri Farm Bureau Center

Saturday, January 14:

Columbia, MO – Stoney Creek Hotel & Conf. Ctr.

Fulton, MO – Westminster College Mueller Hall

Caravan Two

Friday, January 13:

Springfield, MO – Hammons Field

Springfield, MO – JQH Arena

Saturday, January 14:

Joplin, MO – Taylor Performing Arts Ctr. (MSSU)

Rolla, MO – Rolla High School Gymnasium

Caravan Three

Friday, January 13:

Memphis, TN – AutoZone Park

Saturday, January 14:

Jonesboro, AR – The Mall at Turtle Creek

Dyersburg, TN – Dyer County High School

Caravan Four

Friday, January 13:

Champaign, IL – I Hotel & Conference Center

Peoria, IL – Embassy Suites Hotel

Saturday, January 14:

Quincy, IL – Baldwin School Gym

