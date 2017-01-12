MISSING: 12-Year-Old Last Seen On Way To Bus Stop Wednesday

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Investigators are searching for a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Wednesday morning, after she left her house for her school bus stop.

Kameill Taylor’s mother on Wednesday said Kameill left her home in the 5300 block of Labadie at about 6:10 a.m. to walk to the bus stop. Kameill typically walks south on Abner to Terry, where she meets a friend to walk to the bus stop at Maffit and Union.

It was discovered Kameill never showed up at her friend’s house and did not respond to school. Her mother said this is unusual behavior of Kameill, and she has never disappeared before.

Kameill is approximately 5’7”, 160 lbs., with a medium complexion and medium-length braided hair. She was last seen wearing black and purple Nike Air Jordan’s tennis shoes, black scrub-type pants and a black polo type shirt with a dark-colored plaid coat. She was carrying a bright colored plaid book bag.

Anyone who sees Kameill or has any information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook