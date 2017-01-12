MoDOT: Ice Storm Could be the Biggest in 10 Years

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Missouri Department of Transportation says it is pretreating roads in the St. Louis-area Thursday in preparation for possibly the biggest ice storm in 10 years to hit about 10 to 11 a.m. Friday.

“It feels like preparing for the flood last year,” says MoDOT district maintenance engineer Mark Croarkin. “We know that some really challenging weather is coming, and the difference between having a day or two of inconvenience and long-term repairs, we’re just right at that line.”

MoDOT hosted a press conference Thursday morning along with AAA and the Missouri State Highway Patrol. They are predicting the major storm to arrive earlier than previously expected, judging by reports from the National Weather Service.

MoDOT also warns that the forecasted temperatures put the area right on the edge of an even more dangerous situation. Current forecasts call for a low of 30 degrees on Friday and 33 degrees Saturday.

Before the last ice storm Dec. 16, the temperature was expected to be a few degrees above freezing, but was actually 31 degrees and that “made all the difference in the world.”

That storm was registered as a “trace or .01 of an inch of ice,” according to MoDOT, and this weekend’s storm is expected to bring up to .5 of an inch of ice.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. Justin Wheatley says it will be working with MoDOT and monitoring live roadway cameras, but hopes the public will just stay home if possible.

“If you find yourself stranded, you have to be aware it’s going to take us a while to get to you, as well as all the other emergency vehicles required to come and attend to you,” Wheatley says. “The best advice I can give is, if you don’t have to be out there, don’t be.'”

The patrol is urging bosses and school districts to allows employees and students to stay home Friday.

The patrol also said it will start towing vehicles that are parked on highways, because they need the shoulder to avoid traffic in order to get to emergency situations.

All of MoDOT’s over 200 trucks are out working the situation, and some trucks from southeast Missouri have been dispatched to provide help.



(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook