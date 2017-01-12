Air Comfort Service Storm Center | School Closings | Forecast | Traffic | Watches/Warnings | Radar | Maps

Regional Superintendents Call Off Friday Classes in Anticipation of Ice

January 12, 2017 4:43 PM
Filed Under: ICE, Rockwood, school cancellations, school closings, st. louis city, St. Louis County, winter weather

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Rockwood Superintendent Dr. Eric Knost just completed a conference call with regional superintendents, “and everybody is planning on closing tomorrow (Friday), so that word should start circulating — right now.”

Related story – MoDOT: Ice Storm Could be the Biggest in 10 Years

Although Knost is not convinced the ice will be as severe as some are thinking, “I think there’s enough concern that it could cause some slick roads, and we don’t want a repeat of the event we had back in December.”

The superintendent called it “one of the easiest conference calls as superintendents that we have had in a long time.”

They typically would not call off school based only on a forecast, “but this is ice, they’re pretty sure it’s going to happen,” Knost says, adding that making the decision early allows families more time to arrange childcare.

“We really felt that the answer was going to be the same, whether it was right now or 10 o’clock tonight,” he says.

The decision to cancel classes Friday was unanimous across the St. Louis region, he says — definitely within St. Louis city and county.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia