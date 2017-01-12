Regional Superintendents Call Off Friday Classes in Anticipation of Ice

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Rockwood Superintendent Dr. Eric Knost just completed a conference call with regional superintendents, “and everybody is planning on closing tomorrow (Friday), so that word should start circulating — right now.”

Related story – MoDOT: Ice Storm Could be the Biggest in 10 Years

Although Knost is not convinced the ice will be as severe as some are thinking, “I think there’s enough concern that it could cause some slick roads, and we don’t want a repeat of the event we had back in December.”

The superintendent called it “one of the easiest conference calls as superintendents that we have had in a long time.”

They typically would not call off school based only on a forecast, “but this is ice, they’re pretty sure it’s going to happen,” Knost says, adding that making the decision early allows families more time to arrange childcare.

“We really felt that the answer was going to be the same, whether it was right now or 10 o’clock tonight,” he says.

Due to the severe winter weather forecast all SLPS schools and offices will be closed Friday – Monday. All school activities are postponed. — Kelvin Adams (@SLPS_SUPT) January 12, 2017

The decision to cancel classes Friday was unanimous across the St. Louis region, he says — definitely within St. Louis city and county.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook