2 Fatal Accidents on St. Louis-Area Highways Friday

January 13, 2017 10:59 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The hazardous road conditions due to the ice storm has apparently claimed at least one life.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reported two accidents Friday morning, each causing one death.

A single vehicle accident on northbound I-55 near Highway 61 in Jefferson County was caused by the icy road conditions, authorities say. The vehicle slide off the road and collided with another object, state patrol says.

The victim’s name is not being released yet.

The other accident has not been positively connect to the weather, authorities say. One person was killed in the accident in Jefferson County, but an exact location was not released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

