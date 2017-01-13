Cardinals Agree to One-Year Deals With Rosenthal, Siegrist

ST. LOUIS, Mo., January 13, 2017 – The St. Louis Cardinals announced this afternoon that they have reached agreement on one-year deals for 2017 with relievers Trevor Rosenthal and Kevin Siegrist, thus avoiding salary arbitration.

The team also reached an agreement yesterday with first baseman Matt Adams to avoid salary arbitration.

Rosenthal, 26, converted 14 of 18 save opportunities in 2016 and recorded his 100th career save on April 20. His 110 career saves rank 5th on the Cardinals all-time list.

Siegrist, 27, led National League left-handed relievers with a 2.77 ERA last season and appeared in 67 games, 2nd in the Senior Circuit. His 17 Holds in 2016 were a team-high.

Pitchers Carlos Martinez and Michael Wacha are the only remaining un-signed Cardinals players who are arbitration eligible.

