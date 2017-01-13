Air Comfort Service Storm Center | School Closings | Forecast | Traffic | Watches/Warnings | Radar | Maps

First Day Of Cardinals Winter Warm-Up Weekend Cancelled Due To Weather

January 13, 2017 9:47 AM
Filed Under: Cardinals, Winter Warm-Up

ST. LOUIS (News Release) – Due to severe winter weather, flight cancelations and treacherous conditions on area roads, the St. Louis Cardinals have announced that they have cancelled the first day (Saturday, January 14th) of the 2017 Winter Warm-Up event at the Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch.

At this point, the balance of the Winter Warm-Up Weekend planned for Sunday and Monday remain as scheduled; however, the team will continue to closely monitor the situation to determine if anything should be adjusted due to the inclement weather impacting the region.

“We are very disappointed that we need to cancel the first day of the Warm-Up,” said Michael Hall, Executive Director of Cardinals Care and Vice President of Community Relations. “With a little help from Mother Nature, we look forward to welcoming fans to Sunday and Monday’s activities at the Warm-Up as we kick off the 2017 season by helping kids in our community.”

Fans that purchased autograph tickets for Saturday will be automatically refunded.  All fans that purchased passes for the weekend will also receive a voucher for two complimentary tickets to the 2017 baseball season for every pass purchased (adult and kids passes).  Fans who purchased vouchers on line will automatically receive their complimentary ticket vouchers, while fans that purchased by other means may claim their voucher at the Busch Stadium ticket windows starting on Tuesday, January 17th or by mailing their passes to the Cardinals ticket office (Cardinals Ticket Office/Attention Winter Warm Up/ 700 Clark Street, St. Louis, MO 63102).  Fans that seek to redeem their vouchers via the mail should be sure to include a return mailing address.  For complete schedule, details and other updates, fans should visit www.cardinals.com/winterwarmup

