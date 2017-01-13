MoDOT, Highway Patrol Thanks Those Who Stayed Home, Worst Still to Come

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The worst is still to come in the ice storm hitting St. Louis and most of Missouri Friday, says MoDOT and Missouri Highway Patrol.

A press conferecne was held by the two organizations at MoDOT’s Chesterfield headquarters on Friday at 10:30 a.m., to explain how they plan to battle the icy conditions throughout the day.

Thanks were extended to all the citizens who decided to stay safe at home, so that MoDOT’s 200-plus trucks could continue to treat roads and the fully staffed highway patrol could deal with multiple emergency situations.

The south-bound lanes of Interstate-55 in South County were shut down for about an hour and two fatal accidents were reported in Jefferson County, Friday morning. Accidents were scattered throughout the area, MoDOT says, but the Lemay and Reavis Barracks area in South County has seen the worst of the icy weather.

PD says cars spinning out SB 270 between Olive and Ladue. #stlwx #stltraffic @kmoxnews — Brian Kelly (@Brpkelly) January 13, 2017

Beginning to let traffic thru now SB 55 at Reavis Barracks… @kmoxnews pic.twitter.com/wGieSA1cTW — Rodger Brand (@rbrandtraffic) January 13, 2017

Throughout the day all reports are that the ice storm will only get worse in the St. Louis area. KMOX meteorologist Dean DeVore says between .25 and .5 an inch of ice is still expected in St. Louis, with up to a full inch of ice to the south and west of the metro area.

MoDOT says one sign that worse conditions are on the way is the fact that road shoulders are beginning to freeze. MoDOT district maintenance engineer Mark Croarkin says that means it is starting to also spread onto the actual roadways.

The best tip highway patrol gave to drivers, is to first off ‘stay home,’ but if you have to drive, then ‘drive slow.’

