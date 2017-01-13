Overnight America Interviews: January 13th, 2017 – The Weekend is Here

In today’s world there are mega-multiplex’s with 18 or more screens available each with a different film on it. And, you walk up to the box office at the local theatre not sure whether to see the latest romantic comedy or the horror film that everyone is talking about. This is why we go to the experts from TheWrap.com and the Linoleum-Knife Podcast. Dave White is our go to guy for deciphering if its a win or a flop before you spend money at the concession stand. This week he talked to us about what you will find in this weekend’s box office.

If it is on the small screen then chances our Ed Bark from UncleBarky.com has seen it. This is why we bring long-time television critic Ed in each week to talk about what we saw on the tv and what we might see next week. This week Ed talks about Holiday specials and more.

When Stevie D (Chris Cordone), the only son of an LA construction magnate, accidentally kills a connected wiseguy, his father, Angelo (John Aprea) is left with few options. Working with his confidant, Lenny (Kevin Chapman), they devise a plan that puts Stevie into hiding while an unknown, look-alike actor, Michael Rose (also Cordone), is hired to fill his shoes. What Rose doesn’t know won’t kill him – then again, it might — in this original crime dramedy, an Official Selection at the 2016 Newport Beach and Sarasota Film Festivals, and winner of the “Director’s Choice” Award at this year’s Sedona International Film Festival. This December, it makes its home entertainment debut on DVD and all leading digital platforms including iTunes, Amazon, Hulu and Vudu. This morning Kevin Chapman sat down with Jon to talk about the new show and his career.

It was the trial that defined a generation. This January, Investigation Discovery (ID) in association with Objective Media Group challenges everything you think you know about the trial of O.J. Simpson in a riveting new six-part docu-series IS O.J. INNOCENT? THE MISSING EVIDENCE. Narrated by Emmy Award-winning actor and activist Martin Sheen, and featuring exclusive new interviews with the families of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, the series follows investigators as they re-open the case that captivated the world, exposing the facts that were overlooked by authorities and questioning and dissecting each pivotal move in the original investigation. From the infamous Bronco chase to updated forensics and DNA data to the examination of a potential murder weapon, each hour-long episode explores new possibilities and theories about what might have really happened on that fateful summer evening more than 20 years ago. IS O.J. INNOCENT? THE MISSING EVIDENCE, the world premiere three night event, kicks off on ID on Sunday, January 15 with back-to-back premieres starting at 9/8c.

Dr. Kris Mohandie is a clinical, police and forensic psychologist with over twenty-five years of experience in the assessment and management of violent behavior. He has worked in field responses and case investigations for local, state and federal law enforcement organizations including LAPD’s Threat Management Unit, SWAT/Crisis Negotiation Team and the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Program. Dr. Mohandie joined us this morning to talk about the show and the investigation.



There is only one question we ask you every Friday morning on the show; Are you Hungry? Of course you are and that is why sit down with our very own James Beard Award Nominee, Cheffy Baby. Cheffy Baby talks about food trends, celebrity chefs, and more.

