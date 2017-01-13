Police Still Searching for 12-Year-Old Who Went Missing on Way to School

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis police are getting increasingly worried about the safety of a 12-year-old girl who’s been missing since early Wednesday.

MISSING: 12-Year-Old Last Seen On Way To Bus Stop Wednesday

Lt. Perri Johnson says it’s very concerning Kameill Taylor hasn’t been found yet, but her disappearance doesn’t yet rise to an AMBER Alert level.

“We’re not ruling out that she was forcibly taken, but we don’t know that for sure,” Johnson says. “We don’t that she is in danger. I hope that she isn’t — we’re not ruling it out, but for right now, it doesn’t fit the criteria of an AMBER alert.”

Kameill was last seen about 6 a.m. Wednesday as she left home to go to her bus stop about 3 or 4 blocks away.

She never made it there or to school.

Kameill is about 5′ 7″ and 160 pounds, last seen wearing black and purple Nike Air Jordans, black plants and a black polo-type shirt. She was carrying a bright-colored plaid book bag.

Anyone who sees Kameill or has any information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

