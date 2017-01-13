Air Comfort Service Storm Center | School Closings | Forecast | Traffic | Watches/Warnings | Radar | Maps

Steelers-Chiefs Moved to Primetime Because of Ice Storm

Associated Press January 13, 2017 2:37 PM
Filed Under: Ice Storm 2017, Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Winter Storm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMOX/AP) – The AFC divisional playoff game Sunday between the Steelers and Chiefs has been moved from an early afternoon kickoff to primetime because of an ice storm due to hit the Kansas City area this weekend.

The game was originally scheduled to kickoff at 12:05 p.m. Central time. It will now start at 7:20 p.m. to give road crews and public safety officials more time to treat roads and parking lots.

KMOX will not be airing the the playoff game in it’s new time due to regularly scheduled programming, Wendy’s Week in Hockey at 6 p.m. However, the game can be heard on our Sports Radio Channel 98.1 HD3. Pregame coverage begins one hour before kickoff.

The forecast calls for ice to move into the area Friday, and persistent cold temperatures throughout Saturday and Sunday. Additional precipitation is expected Sunday, though mostly in the form of rain.

The time change means the Packers-Cowboys game scheduled to kickoff at 3:40 p.m. Central time on Fox on Sunday will lead into the Steelers-Chiefs game, which will air on NBC.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

