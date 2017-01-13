Use Those Eggs, Milk, Bread For This Impressive French Toast Recipe

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – This is proving to not be just any old winter storm, and we know that practically everyone in St. Louis has stocked up on eggs, bread and milk for the weekend.

But what will you make with those ingredients? French toast, of course.

And our friend, Tom Schmidt who is the owner and chef at ‘Salt + Smoke’, shared with us a special French toast recipe that he says he and his wife use at least once a week. Here are his tips:

– Use Brioche or a cinnamon raisin bread.

– Toast the bread before dipping it the eggs and milk.

– Squeeze fresh lemon in milk in eggs, to make a “creamy creme fresh type thing.”

– Add a pinch of salt, and a bigger pinch of sugar to the mix.

– Add a few dashes of vanilla.

There can’t be many better ways to use your eggs, milk and bread than that.

(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook