Air Comfort Service Storm Center | School Closings | Forecast | Traffic | Watches/Warnings | Radar | Maps

Use Those Eggs, Milk, Bread For This Impressive French Toast Recipe

January 13, 2017 2:18 PM
Filed Under: St. Louis, storm, Winter, Local, Eggs, Milk, grocery store, Bread, french toast

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – This is proving to not be just any old winter storm, and we know that practically everyone in St. Louis has stocked up on eggs, bread and milk for the weekend.

But what will you make with those ingredients? French toast, of course.

And our friend, Tom Schmidt who is the owner and chef at ‘Salt + Smoke’, shared with us a special French toast recipe that he says he and his wife use at least once a week. Here are his tips:

– Use Brioche or a cinnamon raisin bread.
– Toast the bread before dipping it the eggs and milk.
– Squeeze fresh lemon in milk in eggs, to make a “creamy creme fresh type thing.”
– Add a pinch of salt, and a bigger pinch of sugar to the mix.
– Add a few dashes of vanilla.

There can’t be many better ways to use your eggs, milk and bread than that.

(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia