What’s Flying off St. Louis Grocery Shelves Ahead of the Ice Storm?

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – We joke enough about panicked residents emptying shelves of eggs, milk and bread that you’d think most area grocery stores would be depleted of French Toast ingredients.

KMOX’s Alex Degman checked out the night-before-the-storm selection at the Schnucks location at Hampton Village. Here’s what he found:

St. Louisans doing their last-minute stocking-up are finding a mixed bag:

Wall to wall people at Schnucks. Shelves looking like Super Duper Mart. pic.twitter.com/8HHq7Oquwm — G (@RationalBassist) January 13, 2017

We are in the polite but panicked phase at Shop N Save. #icestorm2017 #StL pic.twitter.com/5JEsAAIDOY — Bradley Harmon (@BradleyDaHarmon) January 13, 2017

Chicken is cleaned out at Dierbergs – but plenty of "organic" chicken left at $16 each! pic.twitter.com/20ImihD5nT — Bob (@BookoutJeff) January 13, 2017

Schnucks in Ladue has plenty of bread (bc we don't eat carbs, apparently. 🙂 ) but no Kale or greek yogurt lol pic.twitter.com/7nCR26B9Vx — Anna McDonald (@Anna__McDonald) January 13, 2017

The panic is real. I pulled into Schnucks parking lot and it looked like the mall a week before Christmas @JamesCoston — Edward Domain (@EdwardDomain) January 13, 2017

Not a good night to buy bread at the Swansea Schnucks. pic.twitter.com/SnCVZ2SC1t — Don O'Brien (@DOBrienBND) January 13, 2017

Stay with NewsRadio 1120 KMOX and KMOX.com/listen for the latest on the the incoming winter weather.

