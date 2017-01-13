Air Comfort Service Storm Center | School Closings | Forecast | Traffic | Watches/Warnings | Radar | Maps

What’s Flying off St. Louis Grocery Shelves Ahead of the Ice Storm?

January 13, 2017 9:46 AM By Michael Calhoun

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – We joke enough about panicked residents emptying shelves of eggs, milk and bread that you’d think most area grocery stores would be depleted of French Toast ingredients.

KMOX’s Alex Degman checked out the night-before-the-storm selection at the Schnucks location at Hampton Village. Here’s what he found:

 

(KMOX/Alex Degman)

(KMOX/Alex Degman)

(KMOX/Alex Degman)

(KMOX/Alex Degman)

 

St. Louisans doing their last-minute stocking-up are finding a mixed bag:

Stay with NewsRadio 1120 KMOX and KMOX.com/listen for the latest on the the incoming winter weather.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

More from Michael Calhoun
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia