TIAM Saturday January 14th

Maria Keena @kmoxmaria Brian Kelly @brpkelly January 14, 2017 9:19 AM
As we hit the midway mark of the ice storm of 2017, we learned how to walk safely on slick surfaces, got Harry’s take on Martin Scorsese’s new movie and celebrated some birthdays, including a Cardinals outfielder.

KMOX Health Editor Fred Bodimer got some great advice on walking on ice from St. Louis University Occupational Therapist Julia Henderson-Kalb. You can hear what she had to say here.

The new Scorsese flick is called “Silence”. Harry’s Hamm’s review is here.

Among those celebrating birthdays on January 14 are Apollo Creed, a great actress and that Cardinal. Plus, listen to the lyrics of the song from the early 60’s sung by another celebrant. It’s one Maria refuses to sing! All of that is here.

Thanks for spending some time with us today. We’ll check back tomorrow when we preview an upcoming St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame enshrinement and learn about an upcoming Artists for a Cause benefit for area foodbanks.

Be careful. Be safe and stay warm!

Maria and Brian

