Ice Storm 2017 Has Sunday Effects

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The National Weather Service’s “Ice Storm Warning” for the St. Louis region ends at noontime Sunday.

Some places had ice accumulation Sunday morning and others just had rain falling.

Lambert St. Louis International Airport reported 14 departures and 13 arrivals were cancelled Sunday.

The Missouri Highway Patrol listed at least five fatal crashes throughout the state during the winter storm.

The latest was Saturday night in Montgomery County. Troopers say 34-year-old David Risberg of Leasburg was killed when his SUV hit median cables along Interstate 70 and overturned.

Neither Ameren-Missouri nor Ameren-Illinois reported any widespread power outages late Sunday morning.

Metro said all MetroLink, MetroBus, and Call-A-Ride services were on schedule, Sunday morning.

Numerous churches cancelled Sunday morning services, out of caution.

