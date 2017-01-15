Air Comfort Service Storm Center | School Closings | Forecast | Traffic | Watches/Warnings | Radar | Maps

TIAM Sunday January 15th

Maria Keena @kmoxmaria Brian Kelly @brpkelly January 15, 2017 9:47 AM
Filed Under: Oscars, St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame

Thanks to Dean DeVore we were able to keep up to the minute on the weather this morning, which turned out not to be as bad as feared. We also got details on the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame’s first Illinois enshrinement, got Harry’s Oscar nomination picks and celebrated some birthdays.

The St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame will be honoring some of the greatest athletes from the metro east on Thursday, February 2. Hall President Greg Marecek joined us to talk about the event and the honorees. You can hear that conversation here.

To purchase tickets call Tim at 314-226-1190.

What movies will be nominated to win Oscars? Harry Hamm gives us his prediction here.

Today’s birthday celebrants include a “Meet Me In St. Louis” star, a friend of Ned Devine, a Saintly quarterback and a former Cardinal. That list is here.

Thanks for checking in this morning. Have a great week and we’ll talk to you next weekend!

Maria and Brian

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

 

