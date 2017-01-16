Air Comfort Service Storm Center | School Closings | Forecast | Traffic | Watches/Warnings | Radar | Maps

11-Year-Old Among Two Killed In Overnight Accidents

Brian Kelly @brpkelly January 16, 2017 8:15 AM
Filed Under: accidents, child, fatal, Hillsboro, Jefferson County, seat belts, Wabada

ST. LOUIS/HILLSBORO, MO (KMOX)-An 11-year-old boy is among two people killed in area traffic accidents Sunday night and Monday morning.

The child was thrown from a vehicle that was involved in a two-vehicle accident at Wabada and Union in north St. Louis. He was pronounced dead on the scene. An adult woman and two other juveniles suffered non-life threatening injuries in the accident, which occurred at about 12:45 a.m.

One of three people thrown from a four-wheeler involved in a Sunday night accident in Jefferson County has died.

28-year-old Michael Phelps of Hillsboro was on a Polaris 570 that overturned after running off the road and sliding on wet pavement on Hillsboro-House Springs Road south of Tishomingo Road. That accident happened at about 8:45 p.m.

The Highway Patrol says the driver, 52-year-old Hugh Courtney of Cedar Hill, has been cited for DWI and manslaughter.  Courtney and another passenger, 21-year-old Alexander Courtney, were taken to St. Anthony’s hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators say none of the victims of that crash was wearing seat belts.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

