11-Year-Old Among Two Killed In Overnight Accidents

ST. LOUIS/HILLSBORO, MO (KMOX)-An 11-year-old boy is among two people killed in area traffic accidents Sunday night and Monday morning.

The child was thrown from a vehicle that was involved in a two-vehicle accident at Wabada and Union in north St. Louis. He was pronounced dead on the scene. An adult woman and two other juveniles suffered non-life threatening injuries in the accident, which occurred at about 12:45 a.m.

One of three people thrown from a four-wheeler involved in a Sunday night accident in Jefferson County has died.

28-year-old Michael Phelps of Hillsboro was on a Polaris 570 that overturned after running off the road and sliding on wet pavement on Hillsboro-House Springs Road south of Tishomingo Road. That accident happened at about 8:45 p.m.

The Highway Patrol says the driver, 52-year-old Hugh Courtney of Cedar Hill, has been cited for DWI and manslaughter. Courtney and another passenger, 21-year-old Alexander Courtney, were taken to St. Anthony’s hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators say none of the victims of that crash was wearing seat belts.

