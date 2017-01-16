Chiefs Team Grades: K.C. Offense Comes Up Short Against Stout Pittsburgh Defense

By Sam McPherson

Another successful regular season for the Kansas City Chiefs came to a familiar end in the NFL playoffs as the Chiefs lost, 18-16, at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday night to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Divisional Playoffs. The Kansas City defense played a great game under the circumstances against a tough opponent, as it didn’t allow the Steelers a touchdown. However, Pittsburgh’s six field goals were enough to outdo the Chiefs offense, which struggled for most of the game and failed to take advantage of numerous opportunities against the Steelers defense.

The Chiefs went 55 yards in six plays on their opening possession of the game to score a TD and take a 7-3 lead, but Kansas City didn’t find the end zone again until late in the fourth quarter. That second TD made it a two-point game, and it looked like the Chiefs had tied the game on a two-point conversion. But a holding penalty on offensive lineman Eric Fisher, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2013 NFL Draft, wiped out the tying conversion, and Kansas City was unable to convert the subsequent opportunity from the 12-yard line. The Steelers fielded the kickoff, converted one third down deep in their own territory and ran out the clock for the narrow victory.

Offense: D

Just 227 total yards doomed the Chiefs in this game, and holding the ball for less than 26 minutes of game time was also a problem. That was somewhat due to a 2-for-9 effort on third-down conversions. Kansas City also committed two turnovers in the game, after coughing it up just 17 times in 16 regular-season games. All in all, the Chiefs offense was pretty bad in this game, save its first and last possessions. In between those two TD drives, Kansas City gained just 97 yards. You don’t win a lot of playoff games that way.

It would be easy to blame quarterback Alex Smith, since he missed a few passes, but receivers dropped a few balls as well. Smith was 20-for-34 in the game for just 172 yards, with a TD pass and an interception that was caused by a hit to his arm as he threw the ball. Running back Charcandrick West also fumbled away the ball in the open field, although it didn’t really cost the Chiefs a scoring opportunity as it came very late in the first half. Overall, Kansas City had just 49 plays in the game, and the offense didn’t do enough with those chances. RB Spencer Ware had just eight carries in the game, which is mystifying, considering he averaged more than four yards per carry and scored a TD.

Defense: B

Another reason the offense didn’t have a lot of possession time was the fact the Chiefs defense couldn’t get off the field. It was a great effort to keep the talented Pittsburgh offense out of the end zone, but Kansas City gave up 389 total yards and let the Steelers converted seven of 15 third-down chances. That kept the ball in Pittsburgh’s hands for too much of the game; although again, it’s very commendable that the Chiefs had the chance to tie the game at the end because of the defensive game plan. Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger didn’t throw a TD, and Eric Berry intercepted him in the end zone to prevent another score. Holding Pittsburgh to six field goals was an awesome achievement, but Kansas City needed to come up with more big plays on defense if it wanted to win this game. That didn’t happen.

Special Teams: B

Tyreek Hill was kept in check in the return game, and that was another area where the Chiefs really could have used a spark or two. While Kansas City didn’t come up with any big plays on special teams, it also didn’t allow any, either. The final kickoff demonstrated the great coverage, as the Chiefs pinned the Steelers deep in their own territory to set up the defense nicely for a potential game-changing defensive stand. It would have been nice to block one of Pittsburgh’s field-goal attempts, but Kansas City wasn’t able to do that, either.

Coaching: C

Head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Brad Childress need to take some blame here for not being able to generate much offense against a defense that coughed up over 342 yards per game this season. In its last three games, including the playoff win over Miami last weekend, the Steelers gave up an average of 370 yards per game. In the end, the lack of a passing game threat outside of tight end Travis Kelce really cost the Chiefs, as they couldn’t move the ball effectively, and the abandonment of the running game was a bad idea. It’s not like Reid to call just 14 running plays in a game that always a close one. In addition, too often the defensive matchups left the wrong player covering Pittsburgh’s Antonio Brown, and the final nail in the coffin came on such a play.

Up Next

Kansas City’s season ended for the second straight season in the AFC Divisional Round, although this loss at home hurts more than last year’s road loss at New England. The Chiefs could have won this game, and they have to live with that disappointment through the offseason. Reid needs to bolster the defense in terms of depth and dynamics, while also finding more offensive weapons to take advantage of the time left in Smith’s career. The former No. 1 overall pick from the 2005 Draft is going to be 33 next year, but he needs better receivers to throw the ball to if Kansas City wants to win its second Super Bowl title any time soon.