Countdown to Trump: Women Express Concerns about Trump’s Promises

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – As our “Countdown to Trump” coverage continues, today we’re taking a look at how women will be affect by a Donald Trump presidency.

During the election campaign, Trump has been called out about his treatment of and comments about women. Despite his rhetoric, Trump has continuously said that he will be the best advocate for women.

Kathleen Ferrell, President of the local League of Women Voters, says there are a large number of women who are concerned about whether he will deliver on that promise.

“They’re concerned about going backwards on certain general human rights that they care a lot about,” Ferrell said, noting civil rights, child care, and workplace rights.

Ferrell says that although Trump has been known to flip flop on some of these issues, what he will or won’t do is up to ultimately up to the administration that he chose.

“We’re also looking at Vice President Pence,” she said, “in terms of the positions that he has about these issues and trying to figure where this is going to come down.”

A ‘Women’s March on St. Louis‘ is scheduled to take place on January 21. The event is part of a nationwide effort to send a bold message to the new administration that women’s rights are human rights. More than 3-thousand have already signed up to participate.

