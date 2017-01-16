End of Ringling Brothers Met With Mixed Reaction

ST. LOUIS (KMOX)-The word that Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey will end its 146-year run this May, is being greeted with shock and glee in St. Louis, depending on who you ask.

While some may have seen this coming, the Artistic Executive Director of Circus Harmony was stunned. “Ringling is an icon in the circus industry,” says Jessica Hentoff.

Hentoff believes part of the problem was Ringling Brothers stopped being a circus and stopped using elephants. She blames animal rights activists. “I think the shame is, none of them knew what they were talking about.

“I’ve worked on circuses. I’ve worked with circus animals. I’ve worked with people whose lives are dedicated to circus animals. I will tell you unequivocally, the animals were treated better than the people.”

But a local animal activist known for filming the ‘elephant walk’ from the train station to the Scottrade Center for the last two decades, strongly disagrees. “We are very happy for the animals that will no longer be tortured.”

Margo Cavanaugh says the end of Ringling Brothers is long overdue. “They are a business built on cruelty and our society has moved on. No one wants to be entertained by animals that are abused.”

Cavanaugh predicts the end of the “Greatest Show on Earth” will make it tougher for smaller shows to go on. “Ringling Brothers held everything together. As long as they existed there was a chance for the smaller circuses to make a living. That’s almost not possible anymore.”

But Cavanaugh says activists won’t be happy until every circus that uses animals, is shut down.

