Ice Storm Fizzles, But Still Causes Problems

ST. LOUIS (KMOX)-While it wasn’t the worst ice storm in a decade as some had predicted, the weekend weather did take a toll on Missouri.

The ice that did accumulate on roadways is being blamed for three traffic deaths, including that of 33-year-old Tiffany Jackson of Crystal City. Jackson was killed Friday morning, when her car slid off an ice-covered railroad overpass on I-55 in Jefferson County and hit some trees.

State Emergency Management Agency spokesman Mike O’Connell says while there were hundreds of ice-caused accidents across Missouri, it could have been much worse. “The travelling public really paid attention and eliminated non-necessary travel. As a result there were fewer crashes than would be anticipated anytime you have something like this.”

Ice also knocked out power to tens of thousands in the state. More than 30 thousand Ameren Missouri customers lost power at least for a while over the weekend. On the western side of the state, a couple thousand Kansas City Power and Light customers were still without power near Monday morning.

In St. Louis, a thick fog caused by warming air over the cold ground, blanketed the area Monday morning. A dense fog advisory was issued until 10 a.m.

